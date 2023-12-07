Specifications for the 2002 MG Tf 160. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 MG Tf 160 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1403 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1409 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2376 mm
|Height
|1261 mm
|Length
|3943 mm
|Width
|1626 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1390 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|170 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6900
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Arm Integral Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sarrdwbkc2D000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Hardtop - $3,000