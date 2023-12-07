Specifications for the 2003 Holden Monaro Cv8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Holden Monaro Cv8 V2 Series Ii 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|4789 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|465 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8V2X37F1L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats Adjustable
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Holden Assist - $1,990
- Rear Spoiler - $750
- Satellite Navigation - $3,800