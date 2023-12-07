Specifications for the 2003 Holden Statesman V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Holden Statesman V6 Whii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|5237 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1678 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Whz19Hxl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Side Front AirBags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Two-tone Paint
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,490
- Global Positioning System - $3,800
- Holden Assist - $1,990
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $1,920
- Limited Slip Differential - $350
- Power Sunroof - $2,095