WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Zafira
  4. Equipe

2003 Holden Zafira Equipe Tt 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Holden Zafira Equipe Tt 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2003 Holden Zafira Equipe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2694 mm
Height 1684 mm
Length 4317 mm
Width 1742 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 595 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 203 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number W0L0Tgf751H123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany