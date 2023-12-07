Specifications for the 2004 Holden Vectra Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Holden Vectra Cd Zc My04 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4596 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|715 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|203 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|W0L0Zcf69#1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550