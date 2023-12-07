WhichCar
2004 HSV Coupe 4 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2004 HSV Coupe 4 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 HSV Coupe 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1618 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2788 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4789 mm
Width 1841 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Vm14F14L930123
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Australia