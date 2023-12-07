WhichCar
2004 MG Zs 180 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 MG Zs 180 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2004 MG Zs 180. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1465 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1386 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1235 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sarrtlllf5D100001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current MG Zs pricing and specs

Essence 4D Wagon 1.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,500
Essence 4D Wagon 1.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,990
Excite 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $22,990