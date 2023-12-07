Specifications for the 2005 Ford Focus Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Ford Focus Lx Lr 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1494 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2615 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4152 mm
|Width
|1699 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1221 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|162 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxgcda2U12345
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,795
- Body Kit - $1,895