2005 Holden Vectra Cd Zc My04 2.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Holden Vectra Cd Zc My04 2.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Holden Vectra Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4596 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1436 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 203 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55R16
Rear Tyre 215/55R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number W0L0Zcf68#1123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured United Kingdom