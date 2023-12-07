WhichCar
2005 MG Zt 260 4.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 MG Zt 260 4.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 MG Zt 260. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2746 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 4747 mm
Width 1778 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 191 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sarrxxglb5D112345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom