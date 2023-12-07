Specifications for the 2005 MG Zt 260. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 MG Zt 260 4.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2746 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|4747 mm
|Width
|1778 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|191 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sarrxxglb5D112345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $990