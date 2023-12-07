Specifications for the 2006 Holden Statesman International. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Holden Statesman International Wl My06 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Active Sel
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|5237 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1678 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|335 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Whz19Hxl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim