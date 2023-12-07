Specifications for the 2006 Holden Viva Jf My07. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Holden Viva Jf My07 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1445 mm
|Length
|4295 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1255 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|169 Nm
|Makimum Power
|89 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Dual Link, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Kl3N#19Bj@K123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- (ABS) & Alloy Wheels - $1,290
- Metallic Paint - $300