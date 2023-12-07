Specifications for the 2006 Holden Zafira Tt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Holden Zafira Tt 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2694 mm
|Height
|1684 mm
|Length
|4317 mm
|Width
|1742 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|595 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|203 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|W0L0Tgf751H123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,710
- Body Kit - $1,550
- Metallic Paint - $240
- Rear Spoiler - $500