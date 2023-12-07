WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Statesman
  4. V6

2007 Holden Statesman V6 Wm My08 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Holden Statesman V6 Wm My08 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Active Sel
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2007 Holden Statesman V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5160 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1789 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 281 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1My5%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia