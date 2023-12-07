WhichCar
2008 HSV Vxr Nurburgring Edition 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2008 HSV Vxr Nurburgring Edition 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 HSV Vxr Nurburgring Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1477 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2614 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4290 mm
Width 1753 mm
Kerb Weight 1333 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 221 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number W0L0Ahl08#%123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Belgium