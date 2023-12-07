Specifications for the 2009 Holden Statesman V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Holden Statesman V6 Wm My10 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5160 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1789 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|245 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1My5%&$#L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Limited Slip Differential - $360
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $1,290
- Satellite Navigation - $1,990