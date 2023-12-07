WhichCar
2009 HSV Gts E Series My08 Upgrade 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 HSV Gts E Series My08 Upgrade 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2009 HSV Gts E Series My08 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4943 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1777 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 366 g/km
Green House 2
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 317 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ex5%&$#L123456
Country Manufactured Australia