2010 Holden Cruze Cdx Jg 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Holden Cruze Cdx Jg 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Holden Cruze Cdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2685 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4597 mm
Width 1788 mm
Kerb Weight 1415 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 176 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Kl3J#695J@K123456
Country Manufactured Korea