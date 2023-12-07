WhichCar
2011 Ford Focus Tdci Lv My11 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2011 Ford Focus Tdci Lv My11 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Ford Focus Tdci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 4337 mm
Width 1839 mm
Kerb Weight 1458 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Afauxxmjdu%$12345
Country Manufactured South Africa