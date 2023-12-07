WhichCar
2011 Honda Cr-Z Luxury Hybrid 1.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe

2011 Honda Cr-Z Luxury Hybrid 1.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 4
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Honda Cr-Z Luxury Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2435 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4080 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1570 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 380 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 111 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 167 Nm
Makimum Power 91 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Jhmzf1440Cs200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan