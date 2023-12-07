WhichCar
2012 Ford Focus Ambiente Lw 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Ford Focus Ambiente Lw 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Ford Focus Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2648 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4358 mm
Width 1823 mm
Kerb Weight 1339 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1900 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 159 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Lxxgcbl%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany