Specifications for the 2012 Holden Cruze Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Holden Cruze Cd Jh My12 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1544 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4597 mm
|Width
|1788 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1402 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Pd5E5Abl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550