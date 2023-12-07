WhichCar
2013 Holden Malibu Cdx Em 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Holden Malibu Cdx Em 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Holden Malibu Cdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 2737 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1608 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 225 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Inside Lh B Pillar
VIN Number Kl3G69U9@Db123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea