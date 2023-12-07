Specifications for the 2013 Holden Malibu Cdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Holden Malibu Cdx Em 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2737 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1608 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|225 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Inside Lh B Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kl3G69U9@Db123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550