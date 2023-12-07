Specifications for the 2013 Honda Cr-Z Sport Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Honda Cr-Z Sport Hybrid 1.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4080 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1175 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1570 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|395 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|111 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1000
|Maxiumum Torque
|167 Nm
|Makimum Power
|91 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jhmzf1440Cs200001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control