Specifications for the 2014 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I E84 My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbavl92%0Vl123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $769
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $962
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $692
- Heated Front Seats - $561
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,308
- M Sport Package II - $5,152
- Parking Distance Control Front - $550
- Power front seats - $1,846
- Protective Glazing - $508
- Power Sunroof - $2,308
- Reversing Camera - $692
- Sport Seats - $1,100
- Sound System with 8 Speakers - $854
- Premium Sound System - $1,923
- Xenon Headlights - $1,577
Current BMW X1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$89,100
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$59,200
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$69,000
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$71,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$67,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$70,500
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$90,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$60,400
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$70,400
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$73,400