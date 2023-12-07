WhichCar
2014 BMW X1 Xdrive 28I E84 My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

f3271855/2014 bmw x1 xdrive 28i 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 064701aa
2014 BMW X1 Xdrive 28I E84 My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 BMW X1 Xdrive 28I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1529 mm
Ground Clearance 179 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1545 mm
Length 4477 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1595 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2145 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 154 g/km
CO2 Urban 230 g/km
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbavm12%0Vm123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

