Specifications for the 2014 BMW X1 Xdrive 28I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW X1 Xdrive 28I E84 My14 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2145 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|145 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|216 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbavm12%0Vm123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,800
- Comfort Access System - $2,600
- Leather Upholstery - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- M Sport Package II - $6,300
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Sport Seats - $1,000
- Sound System with 8 Speakers - $1,110
- Premium Sound System - $2,500
- Sports Suspension - $600
Current BMW X1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$89,100
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$59,200
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$69,000
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$71,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$67,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$70,500
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$90,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$60,400
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$70,400
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$73,400