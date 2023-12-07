WhichCar
2014 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2) Rg My14 2.8L Diesel C/Chas

4bd2196f/2014 holden colorado lx 4x2 2 8l diesel cchas 059b0187
2014 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2) Rg My14 2.8L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2014 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3096 mm
Height 1802 mm
Length 5083 mm
Width 1882 mm
Kerb Weight 1676 kg
Gcm 6000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1474 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 216 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 216 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mmu143Ck0%H000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand