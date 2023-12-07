WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Cr-V
  4. Dti-S (4X4)

2014 Honda Cr-V Dti-S (4X4) 30 My14 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

38d618f2/2014 honda cr v dti s 4x4 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 0580017b
2014 Honda Cr-V Dti-S (4X4) 30 My14 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Honda Cr-V Dti-S (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda Cr-V News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1723 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 151 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 151 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Shsre6860Eu400001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Honda Cr-V pricing and specs

Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $50,000
E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $58,400
Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $51,700
Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,400
Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,400