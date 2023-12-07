WhichCar
2015 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I F48 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

f5251877/2015 bmw x1 sdrive 20i 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 063c01ae
2015 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I F48 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1564 mm
Ground Clearance 183 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1598 mm
Length 4439 mm
Width 1821 mm
Kerb Weight 1485 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2075 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 124 g/km
CO2 Urban 170 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R18
Rear Tyre 225/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbahs720%0P000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X1 pricing and specs

M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $89,100
Sdrive18I 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $59,200
Xdrive20I 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $69,000
Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD $71,900
Sdrive18I 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $58,000