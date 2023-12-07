WhichCar
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (4X4) Dm Series Ii (Dm3) 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (4X4) Dm Series Ii (Dm3) 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1639 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1580 mm
Length 4690 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 770 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 205 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 169 g/km
CO2 Urban 265 g/km
CO2 Combined 205 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhss81Bnbu123456
Country Manufactured Korea

