Specifications for the 2015 Mahindra Pik-Up S5 11 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mahindra Pik-Up S5 11 Upgrade 2.2L Diesel C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3040 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5118 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1990 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1160 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|260 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|260 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Ma1Tc2Hgn#2%00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps
Current Mahindra Pik-Up pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S6+ 4X2 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$26,300
|S6+ 4X4 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$28,700
|S10+ 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$31,900
|S10+ 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$32,800
|S11 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,200
|S11 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,700
|S6+ 4X2 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$25,100
|S6+ 4X4 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$26,500
|S10+ 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$29,500
|S10+ 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$30,400
|S11 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$35,500
|S11 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$36,000
|S6+ 4X2 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$26,990
|S6+ 4X4 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$30,990
|S10+ 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$34,500
|S10+ 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$35,500
|S11 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,990
|S11 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$38,500