Specifications for the 2017 BMW X1 Sdrive 18D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW X1 Sdrive 18D F48 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|183 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1598 mm
|Length
|4439 mm
|Width
|1821 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1516 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2065 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|114 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|142 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|124 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbahu320%0P977000
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Front Doors Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 5 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,170
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Cargo Net on Floor - $400
- Convenience Pack - $1,950
- Comfort Pack - $3,510
- Driver Assist Pack - $910
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $897
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Innovation Pack - $3,510
- Interior Trim Pack - $520
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $520
- Leather Upholstery - $2,197
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Protective Glazing - $650
- Roofliner - $390
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats - $975
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,327
- Premium Sound System - $1,547
- Sports Steering Wheel - $870
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
Current BMW X1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$89,100
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$59,200
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$69,000
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$71,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$67,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$70,500
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$90,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$60,400
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$70,400
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$73,400