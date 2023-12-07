Specifications for the 2017 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD) Eq My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|157 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|249 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7Ex2Js000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compass Display
- Collapsible Pedal Release
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Steering Column Lock
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Flip/Folding key
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front View Camera
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Park Assist
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Safety Alert Drivers Seat
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wireless Phone Charge