2017 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD) Eq My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD) Eq My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1571 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1668 mm
Length 4652 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 157 g/km
CO2 Urban 249 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 353 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
Compliance Location Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number 3G0Ax7Ex2Js000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Canada