Specifications for the 2017 Holden Trax Ltz. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Holden Trax Ltz Tj My16 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Wheelbase
|2555 mm
|Height
|1674 mm
|Length
|4278 mm
|Width
|1776 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1371 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Inside Lh B Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kl3Ba7689@B000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550