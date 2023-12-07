Specifications for the 2017 Holden Ute Ss Black 20 Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Holden Ute Ss Black 20 Edition Vfii My16 6.2L Petrol Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1608 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5040 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1704 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2385 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|296 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|296 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|570 Nm
|Makimum Power
|304 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ex5%&$#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tonneau Cover
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Key Ignition Spare - $99
- Performance Brakes - $350
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Power Sunroof - $1,990