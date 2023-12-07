WhichCar
2017 Holden Ute Ss-V Redline Reserve Edition Vf Ii 6.2L Petrol Utility

2017 Holden Ute Ss-V Redline Reserve Edition Vf Ii 6.2L Petrol Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2017 Holden Ute Ss-V Redline Reserve Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1608 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5040 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1721 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2315 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 296 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 296 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 570 Nm
Makimum Power 304 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ex5%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia