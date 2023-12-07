Specifications for the 2017 Honda Cr-V Le (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Honda Cr-V Le (4X4) 30 Series 2 My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4545 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mrhrm48#0Dp0%0011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- LaneWatch
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $575
- Pearl Effect Paint - $575
Current Honda Cr-V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,000
|E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$58,400
|Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$51,700
|Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,400
|Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Vti X7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,600
|Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$55,600
|Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$51,300
