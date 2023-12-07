WhichCar
2017 Honda Cr-V Vti-L (4X2) 30 Series 2 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Honda Cr-V Vti-L (4X2) 30 Series 2 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Honda Cr-V Vti-L (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4545 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1488 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R18
Rear Tyre 225/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.0X18
Rear Rim Size 7.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
VIN Number Mrhrm1850Dp#00011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand

