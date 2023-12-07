WhichCar
2017 MG Gs Vivid 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

67b5166c/2017 mg gs vivid 1 5l petrol 4d wagon 044c0141
2017 MG Gs Vivid 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 MG Gs Vivid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1593 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 216 g/km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 119 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsja24U3**S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand