2017 Nissan Qashqai Tl J11 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Nissan Qashqai Tl J11 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Qashqai Tl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 2646 mm
Height 1595 mm
Length 4377 mm
Width 1806 mm
Kerb Weight 1605 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 129 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R19
Rear Tyre 225/45 R19
Front Rim Size 7X19
Rear Rim Size 7X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Bottom Of Rear Window
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnf%Aj11A0000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

