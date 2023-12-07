Specifications for the 2018 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1581 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1661 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1481 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|133 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|206 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|275 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7Ev2Js004500
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collapsible Pedal Release
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Steering Column Lock
- Flip/Folding key
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System