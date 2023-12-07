WhichCar
2018 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD) Eq My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD) Eq My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1581 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1661 mm
Length 4652 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1481 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 133 g/km
CO2 Urban 206 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 275 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
Compliance Location Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number 3G0Ax7Ev2Js004500
Country Manufactured Canada