2018 Holden Equinox Ltz (AWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2bcf1c19/2018 holden equinox ltz awd 5yr 1 6l diesel 4d wagon 050b0174
2018 Holden Equinox Ltz (AWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Holden Equinox Ltz (AWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1697 mm
Length 4652 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1701 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 182 g/km
CO2 Combined 152 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
Compliance Location Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number 3G0Ax7E89Js000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Canada