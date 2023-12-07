Specifications for the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (4X4) Dm5 My18 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|770 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhss81Bnbu123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Pedals
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Front Spoiler
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Beige Interior - $295
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695
