Specifications for the 2018 Mahindra Genio 4X4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mahindra Genio 4X4 2.2L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5185 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2980 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Ma1Yj4Htx@#$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps