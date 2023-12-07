WhichCar
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 (FWD) My16 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2018 Mahindra Xuv500 (FWD) My16 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1785 mm
Length 4585 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Eng Bay On Top Of Housing Sa
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Ma1Ym2Hwu@#$12345
Country Manufactured India