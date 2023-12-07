WhichCar
2019 Holden Acadia Ltz (AWD) Ac My19 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Holden Acadia Ltz (AWD) Ac My19 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Holden Acadia Ltz (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1638 mm
Tracking Rear 1638 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2857 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4979 mm
Width 1916 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 169 g/km
CO2 Urban 299 g/km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 367 Nm
Makimum Power 231 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R18
Rear Tyre 235/65 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number 1Ghfn1Rsxkz123456
Country Manufactured United States Of America