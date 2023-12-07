Specifications for the 2019 Holden Trailblazer Z71 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Holden Trailblazer Z71 (4X4) Rg My20 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1588 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2845 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4887 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2139 kg
|Gcm
|5700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|228 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|190 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|292 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|228 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmu156Pk0%H000007
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Edition 1 Pack
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Underbody Protection
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $550