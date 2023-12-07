WhichCar
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi Dark (AWD) Tm 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi Dark (AWD) Tm 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi Dark (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1638 mm
Tracking Rear 1647 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1995 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 635 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 198 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Extra 163 g/km
CO2 Urban 261 g/km
CO2 Combined 198 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18 107V
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18 107V
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhs#81$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

